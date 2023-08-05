5 things to do this week: Shakespeare in the Village, movie night, duck race and more Published 2:00 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

‘Shakespeare in the Village’

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host “Shakespeare in the Village — Much Ado About Nothing” starting with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Sunday. The free experience includes food and the flavor of a mini-Renaissance festival with a picnic and play. The event is a collaboration between Albert Lea Community Theatre and the museum. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

Community movie night

United Methodist Church will host a free community movie night at 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks with doughnuts, snow cones and other things to purchase. Bring your favorite chair and blankets and enjoy a screening of “Super Mario Brothers.” Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 8 p.m. United Methodist Church is at 702 S. Highway 69. In the event of bad weather, the church will post an announcement on its Facebook page by noon Saturday.

Duck race

The Albert Lea girls basketball team will host its fifth annual Duck Race fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Shoff Park. Ducks — $5 each or $20 for five — can be bought from any girls’ basketball player from third to 12th grade. Call 507-383-5521 for more information. Prize money will be awarded to the top finishers.

Firefighters Relief Association Fundraiser

The Alden Fire Department will have a Firefighters Relief Association Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alden Fire Department. Cost is $15 per adult, and kids get a free hot dog meal. The meal includes a fresh cut pork chop, all-you-can-eat sweet corn, baked beans, Mrs. Gerry’s potato salad and a beverage. Proceeds go toward equipment for their new engine upon its arrival. If you are interested in donating but can’t attend, mail donations to Alden Firefighters Relief Association, PO Box 241, Alden, MN 56009.

Los Rebeldes

Los Rebeldes will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday as part of Thursdays on Fountain at Fountain Lake Park. Los Rebeldes is a Tex-Mex and conjunto group based out of Albert Lea, who have performed since the early 1980s. Their style blends Tex-Mex, conjunto, country, folk and cumbia genres.