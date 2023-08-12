50-PR-23-1293
Published 7:07 am Saturday, August 12, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MOWER
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File NO. 50-PR-23-1293
Estate of GERALDINE E, BYERS, Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Notice is given that Rick Burkhardt, 5182 Parkside Drive, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Geraldine E. Byers, a resident of the State of Michigan.
On May 18, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: 8/9/2023
/s/Darla J. Busian
Probate Registrar
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative:
Greg Schieber (#0395855)
Nethercut Schieber PA
32 Main Ave N., PO Box 657
Harmony, MN 55939
(507) 886-6131
(866) 576-3826
greg@ranlaw.net
Albert Lea Tribune:
Aug. 12 and 19, 2023
50-PR-23-1293