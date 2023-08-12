50-PR-23-1293 Published 7:07 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File NO. 50-PR-23-1293

Estate of GERALDINE E, BYERS, Decedent

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA

Notice is given that Rick Burkhardt, 5182 Parkside Drive, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Geraldine E. Byers, a resident of the State of Michigan.

On May 18, 2023, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

Dated: 8/9/2023

/s/Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative:

Greg Schieber (#0395855)

Nethercut Schieber PA

32 Main Ave N., PO Box 657

Harmony, MN 55939

(507) 886-6131

(866) 576-3826

greg@ranlaw.net

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 12 and 19, 2023

50-PR-23-1293