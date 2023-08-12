66-JV-23-1132 Published 7:08 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

County of: Rice

Judicial District: Third District

Court File Number:

66-JV-23-1132

Case Type: CHIPS

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Tina Marie Becker (Mother), Jeffrey Charles Becker (Father), and Jeffery James Carlson (Father)

Summons and Notice

Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114)

NOTICE TO: Jeffrey Charles Becker, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 218 NW 3rd Street Faribault MN 55021, on August 31, 2023 at 9:30AM or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.

Dated August 8, 2023

BY: /S/ TRISTA NELSON

Rice County

Court Administration

218 NW 3rd Street

Faribault MN 55021

507-497-7134

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 12, 2023

66-JV-23-1132