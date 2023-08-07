Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ Published 11:12 am Monday, August 7, 2023

Albert Lea Community Theatre on Monday announced auditions will be Aug. 22 and 23 for the play “Steel Magnolias” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

The play, written by Robert Harling, is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when the spunky Shelby, who is diabetic, risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others but also draws on the underlying strength and love which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

There are roles available for six women of various ages. There are no roles for children in this play. Actors must be 18 and above to audition.

Directed by Kris Bartley, eight performances are scheduled for Oct. 5 to 14. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script. Auditions begin at 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights beginning in late August, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.