Albert Lea woman injured in rollover on I-90 Published 5:35 am Monday, August 28, 2023

An Albert Lea woman was injured Friday afternoon in a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 in Hayward Township.

Pamela Rae Johnson, 60, was reportedly taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Johnson was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty westbound on I-90 when she lost control off the vehicle and rolled into the median.

The crash occurred at 1:24 p.m.

Alcohol was not a factor, and Johnson was wearing her seat belt.