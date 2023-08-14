Alcohol a factor in crash that injures Wells man Published 10:17 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash early Sunday morning that injured a Wells man in Kiester.

Deputies received a report of a crash detection at 3:06 a.m. Sunday from a vehicle near the address of 3742 600th Ave. in Faribault County. When they arrived, they found a 2019 Chevy Equinox in the west ditch on its roof.

The driver, Thomas Redig, 23, of Wells, was initially inside the vehicle unresponsive but gained consciousness and was removed from the vehicle.

The release stated responders provided emergency care on scene while waiting for Mayo 3 helicopter to arrive, and Redig was eventually airlifted to Rochester with unknown injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and entered the west ditch, before hitting a field approach and causing the vehicle to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled and came to a rest on the roof.

The release stated it was later learned that Redig did not sustain life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Kiester Fire Department and Kiester Ambulance.