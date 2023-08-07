Anne Marie Carlsen, 44, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Anne was born on Monday, May 11, 1979 to Mary Nelson and Kim Carlsen in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Anne enjoyed waterskiing, cheerleading, reading books and was the life of every party. Anne graduated from Albert Lea Senior High School in 1997. She quickly found a way to channel her creativity and went on to study cosmetology at Riverland Community College. Later, she graduated from the nursing program at Riverland Community College and began working as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed working and helping people of all ages and diverse backgrounds. Anne’s spirit will continue to live on through the love, laughter, and compassion she showed to her friends and loved ones, and especially her two daughters. She is survived by her daughters Hailey Egeness and Emma Carlsen, parents Merlyn and Mary Nelson, siblings Wendy [Jeremy] Scherer, Daniel Nelson, her niece Laura Runden, nephew Nicholas Runden, and many other loved ones. Anne was preceded in death by her aunt, Wendy Nelson, stepbrother, Chris Baldwin, and father, Kim Carlsen. A celebration of life is being planned at a later date. Any condolences can be sent to: Mary Nelson, 3179 Lake Street NW, Rochester, MN 55901.