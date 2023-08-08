Annual Relay for Life seeks to raise money to fight cancer Published 7:44 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

The Freeborn County Fair may be over, but that doesn’t mean there still won’t be plenty of activity happening, as this Friday night and Saturday morning the fairgrounds are hosting the Freeborn County Relay for Life.

According to Shari Sprague, chairwoman for the event, Relay for Life is a global fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. The Cancer Society partners with 29 countries on six continents to host the events.

This year’s speaker is Crystal Hall, the mother of Cora Hall, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

People now can purchase luminaria bags for $10.

“They decorate the bag in honor of — or memory of — a loved one that’s fighting cancer or that they’ve maybe lost to cancer,” she said. “A lot of people put pictures on there, things like that.”

Candles will be placed inside the bags, and Sprague plans to line the track at the fairgrounds with the bags to create an illuminated walk.

People will then walk the track while remembering, honoring and supporting people who have dealt with cancer.

“It’s a gathering of people that are fighting for a common goal, and that’s to cure cancer,” she said.

Walking tacos will be provided.

She encouraged people with luminaria bags to drop them off at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce by Thursday.

“If [people] bring them out there and drop them off, they may not be placed all together,” she said.

New this year is a concession stand, located in the Fairlane Building, which will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. The stand will also serve as a fundraiser.

The Albert Lea Community Band will also be playing before the event, and there will be a DJ playing throughout the event.

Following the closing remarks Friday evening, there will be a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fairlane Building. Winners for the 50/50 raffle drawing will be announced.

The auction is in memory of an area woman who died but was involved in Relay for Life and the silent auction.

For a complete list of events, visit their Facebook page (freeborncountyrelay).

Register yourself or team by scanning the QR code, available on their Facebook page. They can also register here.

Anyone is eligible to participate in the free event. All proceeds will go towards the Cancer Society. The event will continue regardless of weather conditions.

Anyone with questions can reach Sprague at 507-373-3938.

According to Sprague, Freeborn County has held a Relay for Life for at least the last 20 years. Last year’s walk drew 5,000, and it’s her hope this year’s relay can raise $25,000. As of Monday morning they had raised over $12,400.