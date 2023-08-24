Arelly Badje, 96, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Community surrounded by family and friends. She went to be reunited with the love of her life, husband John Badje.

Arelly spent her early years working on the family farm and raising three amazing daughters in Thompson, IA. After retirement and moving to Albert Lea, MN, she was the breakfast lady at McDonalds for 15 years. Arelly loved making the breakfast items from scratch like they did back in the good ole days. She was a lifelong member of the Albert Lea Eagles and donated several hours to their causes and fundraisers. She had a keen interest in playing bingo and pull tabs while enjoying conversations with her fellow Eagle’s members. She and John were avid dancers and hit local spots like the Eagles and the Bubble in Wells, MN. Arelly held a special love for Birthday’s and Christmas’s and always made sure they were extra special for her family and friends. Arelly enjoyed sewing and made most of her own clothes and the families. She enjoyed cooking and delighted people with her amazing dishes and treats. Arelly was a remarkably strong-willed lady, with drive, conviction and work ethics along with being the family’s matriarch. Arelly was fully planted in her faith and strong family values. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran congregation in Albert Lea, MN.

Our special thanks to the many kind and loving staff at St. John’s Lutheran Community and St. Croix Hospice.

Arelly is survived by her daughters Janice Badje-Thomas of Palm Springs, CA, Karen Badje of Hartland, MN and Tammy (Joe) Kesler of Albert Lea, MN. Grandchildren, Michelle Oeth, Michael Flo and Joshua Kesler. (6) Great-grandchildren and (4) Great-Great-grandchildren

Arelly was preceded in death by her husband John Badje, Parents Floyd and Florence Scarff, Brothers Lyle Scarff, Carl Scarff, sister Dorothy Scarff, Granddaughter Angie Flo, Great-granddaughter Savannah Manly and Son-in-law Richard Thomas.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN with a visitation beginning at 10:00AM. The family will also receive friends at a visitation to be held from 5-7:00PM on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN.