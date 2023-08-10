As canine flu outbreak subsides, officials ease guidance for Minnesota dog owners Published 9:57 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Tim Nelson, Minnesota Public Radio News

Animal health officials in Minnesota say they think the worst of a canine influenza outbreak may be over — and they’re updating their guidance for dog owners.

Minnesota Board of Animal Health senior veterinarian Veronica Bartsch said the virus is still circulating, but her agency hasn’t gotten a confirmed report in almost a month.

She said the outbreak seems to be subsiding, and that’s prompted the board to lift its advisory to keep dogs away from dog parks, communal boarding and other situations that bring many animals together and risk contagion.

“Because we’re starting to see that real dramatic decrease in case counts, we’re lifting that guidance, and as long as dog owners are smart and continue to use some caution, they can start to enjoy those activities again with their dogs,” she said.

The Board of Animal Health confirmed more than 100 cases of canine flu across 10 counties since the outbreak started in April. Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities had to close its pet adoption centers for several weeks due to the outbreak; they reopened in May.

“Our dog owners in Minnesota have been very responsive and responsible. And I do think that those efforts along with, you know, veterinarians scrambling to get vaccine as it became available and then certainly our dog businesses really increasing cleaning protocols — I think all of that together really helped curb this outbreak,” Bartsch said this week.

The Board of Animal Health’s updated guidance includes: