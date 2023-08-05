Ask a Trooper: How can I check if a car had a recall? Published 8:45 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I bought a used vehicle a while back. Where can I check to see if there have been any safety recalls on it? Thank you.

Answer: There are several different ways and places to get this information. One place to look is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

Email newsletter signup

NHTSA’s recalls look-up tool lets you enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to quickly learn if your vehicle has a critical safety issue that has not been repaired. It also tells you how to get that repair done for free. You can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app and enter your vehicle and equipment information. If a recall is issued, you’ll get an alert on your phone.

NHTSA’s recall look-up tool: https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

NHTSA’s Safer Car app: https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/safercar-app

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.