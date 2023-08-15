A public visitation for Ayden Michael Brackey, 11, of Albert Lea will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 4 to 7pm. A private family memorial service will be held Friday, August 18, 2023.

Ayden passed away tragically in a bicycle accident on August 11, 2023.

Ayden Michael Brackey was born on July 26, 2012, to Seth Brackey and Rachael Godtland in Albert Lea. He attended school at Hawthorne Elementary. Ayden was always smiling. He loved to fish; loved baseball, working with his hands, going on car rides, Eat’n Ice Cream Shoppe, fast cars, demo derbys, Nerf guns, and riding his bike. He loved being outdoors. His inside interests were hot wheels, X-box and his PC. Whatever Ayden had interest in that day he put 100% into it.

Ayden had a spunky attitude with a comment for everything. You could always tell by the look on his face he was up to something. He was very inquisitive, always wanting to know what everyone was up to.

Ayden is survived by his Mom and Dad, sister Alexis; grandparents Pam and Mark Godtland and Todd and Jodi Brackey; step grandma Karen Godtland; great grandfather Mike Hoiseth; aunt Amber Brackey (Eric Cochlin); uncles Zach (Arlinda) Godtland and Steve Brackey (Tara); cousins Connor, Cayden May, and Gavin Godtland; great aunts, extended family, and many friends. Ayden will too be missed by his dogs Max and Marlo, cat Gabby; and many fish. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorials to be made to Albert Lea Youth Baseball and Albert Lea Anglers.