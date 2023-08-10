Building broken into and other reports
Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023
A building was reported broken into at 3:17 p.m. Aug. 4 at 17668 766th Ave. in Albert Lea. Items were stolen.
Theft by fraud reported
Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 1:52 p.m. Aug. 4 on Knoll Road in Emmons. The reporting party had been the victim of a scam.
Vandalism reported
Two lawnmowers and a motorcycle were reported vandalized at 1:21 p.m. Saturday at 18109 Pelican Road in Albert Lea.
Car trailer reported stolen
A car trailer was reported stolen at 9:05 p.m. Saturday at 420 Highway 65 S. in Glenville.
Bike reported stolen
A bike was reported stolen at 7:49 p.m. Sunday at 1105 Bridge Ave.
2 arrested on warrants
A local warrant was served on Lance Gordon Schultz, 29, at 7:32 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.
Deputies arrested Gavin Wayne Thompson, 22, on a local warrant at 7:34 p.m. Monday at 411 Court St.
Break-in, assault reported
Police received a report at 1:49 p.m. Monday of a person who reportedly broke into 2306 E. Main St. and assaulted an individual at 3:30 a.m. that morning.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 4:49 p.m. Monday at 915 Maplehill Drive. A relative had reportedly taken money out of a Social Security account.
Graffiti reported at bandshell
Graffiti was reported on the Edgewater Park bandshell at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. Police logs stated the old charred coals were used to create the graffiti.
Break-in reported
Police received a report at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday of a break-in at 1809 Bayview Drive. Money was reported stolen.
Person reportedly robbed
A person was reportedly held at gunpoint by two males with a pistol at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the back of the apartment building at 212 S. Washington Ave. Police logs stated the males ran up to the person and threw him off a bike and stole a tote full of electronics, phone money and a .22 Rossi Rimfire rifle and then forced him into the apartment. The individuals were wearing dark masks.
1 arrested on local warrant
Deputies picked Michael Anthony Pittman, 50, on a local warrant at 4 p.m. Tuesday after he was arrested in Mower County.
Door kicked in
A door was reported kicked in at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at 101 Railroad Ave. in Myrtle. It was unknown if anything was missing.