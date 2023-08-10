Building broken into and other reports Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, August 9, 2023

A building was reported broken into at 3:17 p.m. Aug. 4 at 17668 766th Ave. in Albert Lea. Items were stolen.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 1:52 p.m. Aug. 4 on Knoll Road in Emmons. The reporting party had been the victim of a scam.

Vandalism reported

Two lawnmowers and a motorcycle were reported vandalized at 1:21 p.m. Saturday at 18109 Pelican Road in Albert Lea.

Car trailer reported stolen

A car trailer was reported stolen at 9:05 p.m. Saturday at 420 Highway 65 S. in Glenville.

Bike reported stolen

A bike was reported stolen at 7:49 p.m. Sunday at 1105 Bridge Ave.

2 arrested on warrants

A local warrant was served on Lance Gordon Schultz, 29, at 7:32 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Gavin Wayne Thompson, 22, on a local warrant at 7:34 p.m. Monday at 411 Court St.

Break-in, assault reported

Police received a report at 1:49 p.m. Monday of a person who reportedly broke into 2306 E. Main St. and assaulted an individual at 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 4:49 p.m. Monday at 915 Maplehill Drive. A relative had reportedly taken money out of a Social Security account.

Graffiti reported at bandshell

Graffiti was reported on the Edgewater Park bandshell at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. Police logs stated the old charred coals were used to create the graffiti.

Break-in reported

Police received a report at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday of a break-in at 1809 Bayview Drive. Money was reported stolen.

Person reportedly robbed



A person was reportedly held at gunpoint by two males with a pistol at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the back of the apartment building at 212 S. Washington Ave. Police logs stated the males ran up to the person and threw him off a bike and stole a tote full of electronics, phone money and a .22 Rossi Rimfire rifle and then forced him into the apartment. The individuals were wearing dark masks.

1 arrested on local warrant

Deputies picked Michael Anthony Pittman, 50, on a local warrant at 4 p.m. Tuesday after he was arrested in Mower County.

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at 101 Railroad Ave. in Myrtle. It was unknown if anything was missing.