Building broken into and other reports

Published 6:19 am Friday, August 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report at 1:42 a.m. Thursday of someone breaking into an outbuilding at 103 W. Front St. in Hayward. 

 

1 arrested on local warrant

Deputies picked Michael Anthony Pittman, 50, on a local warrant at 4 p.m. Tuesday after he was arrested in Mower County. 

 

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at 101 Railroad Ave. in Myrtle. It was unknown if anything was missing.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Vehicle taken

Police received a report at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was taken without consent in July from 522 Grace St. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud in Albert Lea. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Travis Steven Runge, 45, on a Martin County warrant at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 301 W. Clark St. 

Police arrested Sheila Jean Jones on an Olmsted County warrant at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday at 409 W. Clark St.

