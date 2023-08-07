Charles “Chuck” Frondal, 82, died on August 2, 2023, after a long 3-year battle with cancer. He was born on March 18, 1941, on a farm near Albert Lea, Minnesota, the son of Henry S. and Ester (Christiansen) Frondal. He attended Albert Lea High School, class of 1959. He married Ann Galbraith on October 8, 1961, and spent 61 years together. Chuck retired in 2000 after working 34 years at Chrysler. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also loved doing wood projects and building old cars with his son Mark. For 17 years, Chuck and Ann were able to go to Gold Canyon, Arizona for the winter, where they lived on the fourth hole and golfed 3-4 times each day and enjoyed many new friends they met there. His daughter Julie and granddaughter Hannah helped him finish his last puzzle. A special thank you to OSF Hospice for their wonderful care. Thanks to all who called, sent cards, and remembered us in their prayers. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Duane and Dale Frondal; sister, Beverly Korn; brothers in law, Donald, Bob, Richard, and Roger; and sisters in law, Linda and Gladys. He is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Mark (Cathy) Frondal; daughter, Julie (Brad) Wagner; grandchildren, Mitchell Frondal, Kristin (Joel) Johnson, and Hannah (Jay Whelchel) Wagner; great grandchildren, Archer and Lincoln Johnson; brothers, Richard Christiansen and William (Sherrie) Frondal; sister, Jeanette Aarbach; brother in law, Gary Galbraith; and sister in law, Beverly (Wayne) Diercks. A visitation will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:30 am, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. A service will follow starting at 11:30 am. Burial of cremated remains will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or please do a kind deed for someone this month in his memory.