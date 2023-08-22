Court dispositions: April 14-25, 2023 Published 4:30 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

April 14

Jonathan Michael Kendhammer, 37, 1528 4th St. NE, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Walker Travis Thompson, 19, 402 3rd St. NW, New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 75/55. Fees $220.

Alexis Lynn Doerfler, 24, 1365 S. 220th Dr., Buckeye, AZ. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 96/70. Fees $280.

April 17

Lance King Baker, 50, 700 US 69 S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Juan Herrera, 20, 609 11th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Enriquez Oscar Saavedra, 48, 700 Hwy. 69 S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 41/30. Fees $50.

Adnaan Omar Ali, 34, 900 20th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 88/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Arely Guadalupe Cortez Perez, 29, 11824 Wren St. NW, Coon Rapids. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Michale Allen Dieser, 29, 1010 13th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 20

Jenny Lynn Napier, 53, 809 5th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – indifferent to owner rights – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $255.

Ronald Thomas Waller, 57, 2911 20th Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 90 days. Restitution $141.95. Fees $480

Nicole Rose Drug, 28, 807 10th St. S., Buffalo. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 97/70. Fees $280.

Jared Thomas Leonard, 42, 430 2nd St. SW, Glenville. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 177 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,005.

April 21

Paul Everett David, 41, Freeborn County Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Burglary – third-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 336 days, credit for 366 days served. Fees $80. Sentence to service for 40 hours. Count 2: Assault on a Peace Officer – fourth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault on a Peace Officer – fourth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 336 days served. Concurrent with other case.

Bryant Jared Vazquez-Chavez, 21, 908 10th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Animals at large. Fees $180.

Andrew Allen Belden, 20, 16063 525 Ave., Austin. 2/2/23 offense. Count 1: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. 2/4/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Gavin Gene Lawson, 19, 555 500th St., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Brandon Lee Moreno, 30, PO Box 102, Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Joseph Dean Alford, 27, 2310 Ethel Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Katina Louise Cowherd, 46, 1960 Maryland Ave. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Brooke Rose Kruger, 21, 203 N. Cedar Ave., Graettinger, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

April 24

Jamey Wayne Anderson, 50, 1904 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possess 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 48 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 27 days, credit for 27 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Fees $205.

Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 114 Pleasant St. W., Garden City. Count 1: Drugs – possess 25 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine – second-degree felony. Stay of imposition.Local confinement for 18 days, credit for 18 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $130.

Luke David Buchanan, 42, 233 N. 17th Ct., Brighton, CO. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $75.

Steven Anthony Moreno, 32, Beyond Brink, Owatonna. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205.

Angel Lopez, 18, 1329 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 25

Samantha Marie Haukoos, 32, no address available. Count 1: Check forgery – offers or possess with intent to defraud – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 120 days, credit for 120 days served. Restitution $79.94. Count 2: Check forgery – offers or possess with intent to defraud – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Matthew Clark Rankin, 35, 1401 Louis St., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for four years. Community work service for 70 hours. Fees $305. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Daniel Lozada Rodriguez, 55, 114 Lake Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $280.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.