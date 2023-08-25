Court dispositions: April 25-28 Published 3:41 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

April 25

Jayne Irene Stout, 49, 201 Central Ave. S., Hollandale. 10/17/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. 11/22/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 59 days, credit for 59 days served. Fees $200.

Sam Allen Stout, 25, 201 Central Ave. S., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gavin Gene Lawson, 19, 555 500th St., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

April 26

Tanner Kanzi Beddow, 30, 711 Clausen Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 362 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees waived. Community work service for 243 hours. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – failure to stop at stop sign or stop lines at entrance to through Highway. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – failure to keep to the right of the road. Dismissed.

Brett Edwin Plantage, 37, 23073 Bluegrass Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Registration – operate vehicle with expired registration. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Karter James Weber, 19, 405 High St., Albert Lea. Traffic – careless driving. Fees $180.

Sara Lyn Hernandez, 46, 423 Ash Ave. S., New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $480. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Manuel Gonzalez Ramos, 35, 31418 SE 44, Eustis, FL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Alexander William Reeves, 25, 1092 S. Zeno Way, Aurora, CO. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Daniel Portillo Ruiz, 32, 4911 44th Ave. S., Fargo, ND. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

John Harris Spence, 23, 3460 W. Hwy. 30, Ellendale. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 87/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $200.

April 28

Jesus Lara Rangel, 22, 2400 Esquire Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Hunter James Meehan, 20, 411 Barney St., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.