Court dispositions: March 22-23, 2023

Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

March 22

Anthony Roy Armstrong, 20, 921 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Email newsletter signup

Michael Tyler Conn, 25, 5740 Loring Ln., Golden Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 23

Jorge Alberto Esquivel Jr., 22, 319 Adams Ave., Albert Lea. 1/30/20 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Restitution $932.92. Fees $150. 11/8/22 offense. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 24 days, credit for 24 days served. Fees $155. Count 2: Carry or possess pistol without permit. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Sarah Jo Johnson, 41, 260 E. Main St., Alden. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Diversion program for one year.

Dante Gabino Lopez, 20, 614 E. 6th St., Count 1: Fourth-degree assault – Officer Taylor – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: 1: Fourth-degree assault –Detective Miller – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 20 days, credit for six days served. Fees $205. Count 3: Obstruct legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Nathan Paul Reimers, 33, c/o Valley View Recovery Center, Cannon Falls. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 23 days, credit for 23 days served. Fees $355. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Dismissed.

Christopher Lee Stone, 23, 619 8th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served Fees $180.
Jeb Lee Surritt, 37, 407 6th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Christina Marie Williamson, 35, homeless. 5/9/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. 1/9/23 offense. Count 1 Domestic assault. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 343 days, credit for 22 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Sentence to service for 50 hours.

James Duane Carlsen, 72, 2106 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 364 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $505. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Daniel Laverne Ryan, 57, 100 1st Ave. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $355.

Annette Renee Bjorke, 43, 250 1st Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

 

More News

Government Center closing temporarily Tuesday

Freeborn County Fair 2023: Nerstrand wood carver showcasing talent at fair

Recreational marijuana now legal in Minnesota, but the state is still working out retail sales

Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Print Article