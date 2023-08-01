Court dispositions: March 22-23, 2023 Published 6:21 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

March 22

Anthony Roy Armstrong, 20, 921 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Michael Tyler Conn, 25, 5740 Loring Ln., Golden Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 23

Jorge Alberto Esquivel Jr., 22, 319 Adams Ave., Albert Lea. 1/30/20 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Restitution $932.92. Fees $150. 11/8/22 offense. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 24 days, credit for 24 days served. Fees $155. Count 2: Carry or possess pistol without permit. Dismissed. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Sarah Jo Johnson, 41, 260 E. Main St., Alden. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Diversion program for one year.

Dante Gabino Lopez, 20, 614 E. 6th St., Count 1: Fourth-degree assault – Officer Taylor – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: 1: Fourth-degree assault –Detective Miller – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 20 days, credit for six days served. Fees $205. Count 3: Obstruct legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Nathan Paul Reimers, 33, c/o Valley View Recovery Center, Cannon Falls. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 15 months, stayed for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 23 days, credit for 23 days served. Fees $355. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Dismissed.

Christopher Lee Stone, 23, 619 8th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served Fees $180.

Jeb Lee Surritt, 37, 407 6th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Christina Marie Williamson, 35, homeless. 5/9/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault. Dismissed. 1/9/23 offense. Count 1 Domestic assault. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 343 days, credit for 22 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155. Sentence to service for 50 hours.

James Duane Carlsen, 72, 2106 Highland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 364 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $505. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Daniel Laverne Ryan, 57, 100 1st Ave. NE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $355.

Annette Renee Bjorke, 43, 250 1st Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.