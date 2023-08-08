Court dispositions: March 24-April 3, 2023 Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

March 24

Michael Antoine Thompson, 45, 821 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Assault – third-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 40 days, credit for 40 days served. Fees $130.

Shawn Casey Tope, 43, 205 Giles Place, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs, not marjuana. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $505.

Martha Laura Gallegos, 44, 221 Golfview Ct., North Liberty, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70.Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Colton McKay Schieber, 29, 2661 Scotland Ct., Mounds View. Count 1: Drugs – third-degree felony possession. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Fees $150.

March 28

Kathleen May Lindo, 36, 1622 Broadway Ave., Menomonie, WI. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence on controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $405. Electric home monitoring for 87 days. Consecutive with other case. Count 3: Drugs – gross misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Donald Maurice McCormick, 27, 1528 Clark St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Theresa Poe Myar, 26, 20994 Huntsville Trail, Lakeville. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 50/30. Fees $220.

Blake Joseph Rucker, 32, 255 Evenson St., Emmons. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 57 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $400. Count 2: Traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damaged property. Dismissed. Count 3: Registration – unregistered. Dismissed.

Brittany Jane Brewer, 36, 1501 Seath Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

March 29

Rebecca Jo Heldt, 103 E. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, WI. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for one day, credit for one day served. Fees $150.

Carlos Alberto Lazarao-Huerta, 1202 18th St. E., Albert Lea. 3/20/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. 2/6/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Wade Garret Wagner, 29, 395 2nd Ave. NE, Wells. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Casey Wayne Starin, 22, 15233 Galante Ln., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $380.

March 31

Adam Alan Penhollow, 47, 1786 Tiger Ridge Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of firearm or ammunition by ineligible person – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 293 days, credit for 72 days served. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $130.

Saw Yut, 32, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 274 days, credit for 42 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655. Count 2: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor. No sentence pronounced. Count 3: Child endangerment – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 271 days, credit for 42 days served. Concurrent with one other.

Erich Raymond Deyo-Boysen, 51, St. Ansgar, IA. Count 1: Traffic – over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $280.

Oziel Valdez, 22, 1906 SE Marshall St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 86/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

April 3

Jose Andres Martinez, 31, MN Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months. Fees $255. Count 2: Drugs – Fifth-degree drug possession – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.