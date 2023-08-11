Court dispositions: March 30-April 11, 2023 Published 3:47 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

March 30

Joseph John Hamson, 53, 1715 Sunset, Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of a harassment restraining order – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for four days, credit for four days served. Fees $255. Count 2: Violation of a harassment restraining order – felony. Dismissed.

Timothy John Lass, 48, 1904 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – gross misdemeanor subsequent violation. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 306 days, credit for 59 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $405. Consecutive with other case.

Lisa Marie Neumen, 42, 740 E. 24th St., Minneapolis. 1/9/21 offense. Count 1: Drugs – fifth degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205. Concurrent with other case. 12/22/20 offense. Count 1: Identity theft – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Falsely impersonating another – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Fraud in obtaining credit – felony. Dismissed.

Chad Alan Roberts, 55, 915 Maplehill Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 180 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $655. Count 3: Drugs – petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Estefanie Marie Morin, 27, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Mark Bryan Richardson, 55, 62737 206th St., Janesville. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $580.

Justin Thomas Rios, 33, 2002 Chestnut St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 131 days, credit for 131 days served. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

April 3

Kelly Walton, 46, 8484 Co. Rd. 592, Nevada, TX. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft – intent to exercise temporary control – felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for 20 years. Restitution $45,963.11. Fees $75.

Max James Smart, 19, 620 18th Ave., Salt Lake City, UT. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

April 4

Arnoldo Salazar Barrientos Jr., 44, 1201 Southview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jason Brian Sletten, 40, 116 Plato St., Mankato. Count 1: Registration – unregistered, certificate revoked. Fees $380.

Joel Ivan Mendez, 36, 332 Maestes St., Johnsontown, CO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

April 5

Kyle Munkberg, 60, 819 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 30 days. Fees $185.

Haylee Jo Lynch, 26, 206 Independence Ave. S., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Maria Elena Santos, 30, 745 Flandrau St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

April 6

Camren Michael Cunningham, 18, 69482 135th St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Drugs – possess/sale of small amount of marijuana – no remuneration. Fees $130. Count 2: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $100.

Josiah Malachi Johnson, 28, 1030 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – failure to obey traffic control device. Fees $50.

Andrew Robert McClanahan, 21, 375 Oak St., Emmons. 9/30/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse – violate order for protection – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $155. 11/13/22 offense. Count 1: 911 interface – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Violation of domestic abuse no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 74 days, credit for 16 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

Albin Adoni Bonilla Martinez, 21, 12015 Fondren Place Dr., Houston, TX. Count 1: Possess ammo or any firearm – illegal alien – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 310 days, credit for 54 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed.

William Bryant Borner, 37, 4200 78th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Kirk Allen Boyd, 64, 52092 120th St., Lyle. Count 1: Over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $580.

April 7

Pasqual Delossantos Jr., 58, 19715 780th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Richard L Jacobson, 321 S. 155th St., Omaha, NE. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Jed Luther Kopplin, 20, 218303 Wescott Ave., Stratford, WI. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

April 10

Sheldon Christian Luna, 27, 815 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $399.

Kyle Meinrad Munkberg, 60, 1014 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $470.

Isreal Brigido Villarreal, 26, 4526 35th St. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Charles Carl Yoder, 54, 15282 800th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Criminal sex conduct – second-degree felony – significant relationship, under 16, multiple act. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 108 months. Restitution $3,366.48. Fees $130. Count 2: Criminal sex conduct – first-degree felony – penetration, victim under 13, defendant more than 36 months older. Dismissed. Count 3: Criminal sex conduct – first-degree felony – penetration, victim under 13, defendant more than 36 months older. Dismissed. Count 4: Criminal sex conduct –first-degree felony – penetration, significant relationship. Dismissed. Count 5: Criminal sex conduct – first-degree felony – penetration, significant relationship. Dismissed. Count 6: Criminal sex conduct – first-degree felony – penetration, significant relationship. Dismissed. Count 7: Criminal sex conduct – first-degree felony – multiple acts over time. Dismissed.

Jennifer Lyn Boettcher, 41, W. 309 McGregor St., Algona, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Noe Wah, 34, 808 Clausen, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – expired driver’s license. Fees $180.

Teathlach Kuany Wool, 33, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

April 11

Codey James Camerer, 34, 5101 Boarshead Rd., Minnetonka. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for 12 months.

David Deluna, 45, 304 2nd St. SW, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Tamper with motor vehicle – enter without permission owner – misdemeanor. Fees $280.

Justin Matthew Dudley, 29, 706 37th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 30 days, stay for 30 days. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $455.

James Ernest Finseth, 67, 28315 870th Ave., Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Fees $455.

Damian Joel Scott Newman, 24, 1302 4th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Juan Antonio Ortiz Vargas, 68, 212 S. Washington Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Anthony Edwin Radke, 38, 517 Ulstad Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $230. Count 2: Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – careless driving. Dismissed. Count 4: Registration – operate unregistered vehicle. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – speeding 50/30. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.