Craig J. Plante Sr.

Craig Plante Sr., age 76, of Cedarburg, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday August 6, 2023 with family by his side after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Craig was born on May 14, 1947 to Bruce Sr. and Adelaide (nee Cloutier) Plante in Le Sueur, MN. There, the family managed Le Sueur Country Club during his childhood years. He attended Albert Lea High School where he excelled on the golf team until graduating in 1965. After graduation he attended business school to gain an education in finance. While working at John Kinnard he met Mary “Eileen” Neary who he married in May of 1971. Throughout their marriage they lived in Minnesota, Missouri and then settled in Cedarburg, WI to raise their 4 children.

Craig worked in a variety of brokerage firms and then joined Newman Chevrolet in 1989 until he retired in 2010. Craig had two passions in his life. Foremost is his family who he loved with all his heart, followed by the game of golf which he used to enrich many aspects of his life. He was very active in the community, primarily as a 35-year member of the Cedarburg Lions Club. You may have interacted with Craig if you ever purchased a raffle ticket during a Lion’s fundraiser, he was hard to say “no” to. He founded the Cedarburg Lions Ice-Burg Open in 1989 which continues annually as a Wintertime golf event fundraiser. Craig was an active member of St. Francis Borgia Church. He loved singing in the church choir, eventually participating in the Cedarburg Senior Choir as well.

Craig is survived by his wife of 52 years Mary “Eileen” Plante, children Michelle (Van) Wilson, Aimee (Bret) Fredrickson, Kathy (Nathan) Williamsen, and Craig Jr. (Melanie) Plante, seven very special grandchildren Erin, Libby, Brendan, Nolan, Charlie, Jack, and Colin, siblings James (Margaret) Plante and MaryJo (Dane) Buettner, sister-in-law Mary Wyn (Alan) Kaeding, brothers-in-law Hugh Gallagher and Dr. Michael Neary, many nieces and nephews whom he adored, along with countless friends in the community including the ROMEO’s (Retired Old Men Eating Out) coffee group. Craig was preceded in death by his parents Bruce Sr. and Adelaide Plante, Eileen’s parents Dr. Richard and Winifred Neary, brothers Gary, Bruce Jr. and William Plante, brothers-in-law Pete and Timothy Neary, and sisters-in-law Ruth Neary, Barbra Henderson and Kathleen Gallagher.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Craig will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday August 18, 2023 at St Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St., in Grafton, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the Church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass and at a reception to be held immediately following the Mass. Private Inurnment St. Francis Borgia Cemetery.

The family is comforted knowing that Craig is in heaven and at peace, likely hitting long drives down the middle of the fairway as he frequently did throughout his life. The family would like to thank the staff at Lasata Care Center for the wonderful compassion and care they provided Craig, especially Kelly Pitzen NP, Ellie, Ann, Michelle and Sara. We would also like to thank Sharon Richardson Hospice for their kindness. Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka Associate of Cedarburg, is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Craig’s name to Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.