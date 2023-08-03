Darrel Nelson

Darrel Maynard Nelson was born December 8, 1938, to Maynard and Mary (Belshan) Nelson in Austin, MN. He passed away July 30, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 11 at Bayview-Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Don Malinsky will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Darrel grew up on the family farm near Myrtle, MN. He attended school in Myrtle, Austin and Albert Lea. In 1959, he was united in marriage to Connie Pedersen. They have 4 children. He worked on Road construction, running a scraper until his retirement. He also worked in the field for Krals. Driving the self-driving tractor gave him “The biggest rush he ever encountered!” He remained on the family farm where he enjoyed raising livestock, gardening, watching birds and nature around him. He especially liked slow rides in the country, checking crops and enjoying the scenery. He was a respected card player and enjoyed hucklybuck, rummy, wist and cribbage. According to some, he could rile up the calmest of the calm. He was known for his saying, “Don’t be afraid to buy back!” He enjoyed the Bible teachings of Les Feldick and would get up early in the morning to watch him on TV. He was also fond of his H and M Farm tractors and his ’51 Ford.

Darrel is survived by his children, Steven of Myrtle, Deborah (Mark) of Surprise, AZ, Scott of Glenville and Sheila of Myrtle; grandchildren, John (Mindy, Joseph (Erin), Stephanie (Brandon); great grandchildren Isaac, Avery, Tannon, Taylot, Tavin, and Konnar; brother, Larry (Pauline); many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends and special friend Greg Kral.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dale and Lee.