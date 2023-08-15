Diane Marie VonHagen, 74, of Clarks Grove, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Born on October 26, 1948, in Albert Lea, she was a daughter of the late Harry Clifford Hanson and Marvyl (Johnson) Hanson Haefner. On June 15, 1996, in a pink wedding gown, Diane was united in marriage to Russell VonHagen.

With her generous heart and compassion for others, Diane worked as a home health aide for more than 20 years and served as the President of the Albert Lea Eagles Club, FOE 2258 from 2005 to 2006. Her fun-loving spirit and zest for life, Diane enjoyed making crafts, dancing, and dressing up. For her grandson’s fourth birthday party, Diane dressed as a princess, donning her pink wedding gown, a blond wig, and a tiara. She truly was the life of the party. Diane’s greatest joy came from camping at Camp of the Woods with Russ, tubing down the river, and spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of 25 years, Russell, those left to cherish Diane’s memory are her children, Angie Williams, Shane Hanson, and Jason Baumgarten; a step-daughter, Katie Jo VonHagen; eight grandchildren, Morgan, Ashley, Jaliyah, Jamari, Jay, Kayla, Jenessa, and McKayla; four great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Carter, Everly, and Kinsley; and two brothers, Marlowe (Ann) and Douglas (Gail) Hanson.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Marvyl; a sister, Sharolyn Gieseke a brother, Larry Hanson; and a brother-in-law, William “Bill” VonHagen.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor George Marin officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.