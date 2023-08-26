Disaster assistance available for livestock losses due to extreme heat in Minnesota Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) wants to remind producers in Freeborn County of the availability of disaster assistance for livestock death losses due to eligible natural disasters, such as extreme heat.

The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) provides assistance to producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather, including extreme heat. For 2023 livestock losses, producers must file a notice of loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss is first apparent. Producers then must provide the following supporting documentation to their local FSA office no later than 60 calendar days after the end of the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred.

Proof of death documentation.

Copy of grower contracts.

Proof of normal mortality documentation.

In addition to filing a notice of loss, producers must also submit an application for payment by March 1. USDA has established normal mortality rates for each type and weight range of eligible livestock including cattle, poultry, swine, etc. A comprehensive list of LIP eligible livestock can be viewed.

Producers should record all pertinent information regarding livestock inventory records including documentation of the number, kind, type and weight range of livestock, and beginning inventory supported by birth recordings or purchase receipts.

Confinement operations must follow good management practices and the confinement facility’s operating equipment must meet industry standards to be eligible for LIP. Poultry and/or swine death losses in confinement operations that are attributed to an eligible adverse weather event causing the confinement operation’s equipment to malfunction are not eligible for compensation under LIP if: