Dorothy Petersen

Dorothy Katherine Petersen passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Thorne Crest. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 2pm with visitation held for an hour prior. Reverend Clayton Balsley will be officiating.

Dorothy was born August 21, 1928 in Newton, Iowa to Reuben and Gertrude Klaven. She moved to Albert Lea at the age of 2 and attended District 23 Elementary School. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1946 and went on to work as a home health aide for the Freeborn county public health system.

She was a member of the Fountain Lake Sportman Club as well as the ABW, Calvary Baptist Church, and East Freeborn Church. She married Orville Petersen at East Freeborn Church on December 9, 1950. She enjoyed sewing and made hundreds of quilts for family and at church. She especially loved visiting with neighbors, time with friends, family and grandkids. She’s loved feeding people and cared deeply for everyone she knew. She loved fishing and the years of camping and travels with Orville.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her children Cynthia Petersen, Jerry Petersen, Dan O. (Paula) Petersen, and Tim Petersen; sister Sharon Madrigal; grandchildren Tara (Fred) Renchin, Anna (zach) Gebhart, Dan M. (Hannah) Petersen, Natalie Menefee, Nathan (Carissa) Menefee, David Petersen, Kris Goodwin, Jesse Petersen, Joshua Petersen, Ashley Petersen, Christina Petersen, Sierra Petersen, Sasha Petersen, Sarah Petersen, Elizabeth Wilson; 15 great grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Ed and Eileen Menefee.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 wonderful years Orville Petersen, parents Reuben and Gertrude Klaven, daughter Nancy Menefee, and grandson Sean O’Brien.

Special thanks to health care wing at Thorne crest and Mayo hospice and the many friends who enriched her life as she enriched theirs

In lieu of flowers send memorials to breast cancer research organization in memory of her daughter Nancy Petersen Menefee.