Dorothy Petersen

August 8, 2023

Dorothy Katherine Petersen passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at  Thorne Crest. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at  Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 2pm with visitation held for an hour prior.  Reverend Clayton Balsley will be officiating.

Dorothy was born August 21, 1928 in Newton, Iowa to Reuben and Gertrude  Klaven. She moved to Albert Lea at the age of 2 and attended District 23  Elementary School. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1946 and  went on to work as a home health aide for the Freeborn county public health  system.

She was a member of the Fountain Lake Sportman Club as well as the ABW,  Calvary Baptist Church, and East Freeborn Church. She married Orville  Petersen at East Freeborn Church on December 9, 1950. She enjoyed sewing  and made hundreds of quilts for family and at church. She especially loved  visiting with neighbors, time with friends, family and grandkids. She’s loved  feeding people and cared deeply for everyone she knew.  She loved fishing  and the years of camping and travels with Orville.

She is survived by her children Cynthia Petersen, Jerry Petersen, Dan O.  (Paula) Petersen, and Tim Petersen; sister Sharon Madrigal; grandchildren  Tara (Fred) Renchin, Anna (zach) Gebhart, Dan M. (Hannah) Petersen, Natalie  Menefee, Nathan (Carissa) Menefee, David Petersen, Kris Goodwin, Jesse  Petersen, Joshua Petersen, Ashley Petersen, Christina Petersen, Sierra  Petersen, Sasha Petersen, Sarah Petersen, Elizabeth Wilson; 15 great  grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and  cousins; and Ed and Eileen Menefee.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 wonderful years Orville  Petersen, parents Reuben and Gertrude Klaven, daughter Nancy Menefee,  and grandson Sean O’Brien.

Special thanks to health care wing at Thorne crest and Mayo hospice and the  many friends who enriched her life as she enriched theirs

In lieu of flowers send memorials to breast cancer research organization in  memory of her daughter Nancy Petersen Menefee.

