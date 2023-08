Duplicate bridge results Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center.

Tuesday winners

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Barb Grinstead and Joann Maxfield

Third: Lorraine Quinlivan and Paul Hanson

Fourth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fifth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Wednesday winners

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Fourth: Mike Lydell and Cal Riddle