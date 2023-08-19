Duplicate bridge results
Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. The weekly event is open to all players.
Players came from Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Austin and Mason City.
Tuesday winners were the following:
- First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
- Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg
- Fourth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Second: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Seiver