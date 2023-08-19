Duplicate bridge results Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Austin Senior Center. The weekly event is open to all players.

Players came from Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Austin and Mason City.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Third: Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg

Fourth: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Wednesday winners were the following: