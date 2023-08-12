Editor of ‘Equality at the Ballot Box’ to be at upcoming event at museum Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

In “Equality at the Ballot Box,” editors Lori Ann Lahlum and Molly P. Rozum have compiled a set of original essays that illuminate key aspects of the movement. Here, scholars uncover previously untold stories of the women who traveled immense distances to win over a diverse, often contentious public. Essential for understanding the larger picture of woman suffrage, including the significance of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, school suffrage and the anti-suffrage movement, this volume reveals the impact this isolated, rural region had on women’s rights nationwide.

The contributors to “Equality at the Ballot Box” build upon classic women suffrage scholarship and develop new ideas that capture the spirit of suffrage on the Northern Great Plains. For the first time, the region’s unique circumstances are considered, including significant populations of European immigrants and American Indians as well as harsh climates and sprawling landscapes. By turning scholarly attention to this understudied area, Lahlum and Rozum start a long-needed conversation and point to rich avenues for further exploration.

Lahlum will be at the Freeborn County Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 to discuss “Equality in the Ballot Box.” This event is free to museum members and $5 for nonmembers.

This event is made possible with funding from sponsors: Good Steward Consulting and Peterson Kolker, Haedt & Benda Ltd.

