Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

To the people who opened cages and let out animals at the fair.

We were disheartened to hear news that an individual or individuals opened some cages and pens of 4-H animals sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning at the start of the Freeborn County Fair.

Some animals reportedly got out, a goat was taken, and a rabbit still hasn’t been found.

The 4-H youth work long months to prepare their animals for show, and it was disappointing to hear that someone essentially sabotaged those efforts.

Thankfully, the goat was recovered across town at a house, and another family offered the owner of the rabbit another one so she could still show an animal in the fair.

Though we’re sure the situation tainted a little bit of the fair experience for these youth and their parents, we hope all instead focus on how the 4-H family came together to help in that time of need.

To Rhodette Groe and Art Hughes.

Congratulations to Rhodette Groe and Art Hughes, who this week were named Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year at the Freeborn County Fair.

Groe and Hughes were acknowledged for their volunteer work in the community.

Groe has donated many years in 4-H and also through the Freeborn County Historical Museum, and Hughes has been a part of REACT, Ruby’s Pantry, the Senior Center, Low Bucks Car Club, the American Legion and more.

While we know it takes effort to be a volunteer, both Groe and Hughes emphasized how much that work has been a part of their lives and how much they have enjoyed getting to know those they worked with.

Congratulations again for all you do to better the community.

To the Century Farms and entities inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Hats off to the five farms in Freeborn County that were recognized as Century Farms on Wednesday.

One hundred years is not a small feat, and we applaud you for continuing these farms and contributing to the overall health of the agricultural community in the county. Though family farms have surely changed over the years and many are producing fewer — or different — things, they are just as valuable as they have been in the past and are an important part of our community.

Kudos also to Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative and Clarks Grove Cooperative Creamery, which were inducted into the Agriculture Hall of Fame for their contributions to agriculture in the area.

Though the creamery is no longer in operation, it paved the way for other creameries like it in the state.

Freeborn-Mower continues to be a valuable member of the community, not only in providing electricity but in bettering the lives of people here.

To others recognized at the fair.

A few other people were recognized at the start of the Grandstand entertainment this week, including Jo Hanson with the American Legion Auxiliary as Fair Person of the Year and Tim Donahue as Friend of the Fair.

Hanson helps with the wine tasting before the fair, and together with her husband puts up the military display in Floral Hall.

Donahue sets up the Honor Guard to attend the fair each year and also works with the Honor Guard at funerals.

Thank you both for your time and efforts in helping at the fair and in the community.