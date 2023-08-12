Editorial: What deserved a thumbs up or down this week? Published 8:50 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

To the blue-green algae blooms on Fountain Lake.

Authorities have asked the public and their pets to avoid swimming in Fountain Lake because of a potentially harmful algae bloom.

While it happens most years, this year has been made worse by the lack of significant rain that the area has received.

Blue-green algae is normally present in bodies of water in Minnesota and thrives in warm, nutrient-rich conditions. With warm temperatures and heavy sun, the algae can form blooms linked to illness in both people and animals.

Out of precaution, organizers have canceled Albert Lea Floats for this weekend, which allows people to use canoes, kayaks and other equipment to get out on the lake for free. While this is disappointing, it is definitely in the public’s best interest. We hope this event may be able to be rescheduled to another time if possible.

We hope we receive some good rains in the coming days to help alleviate the issue, so people can get back out on the lake again.

To the Relay for Life.

We think it’s safe to say — unfortunately — that we all know someone who is fighting cancer.

This devastating disease affects people of all ages, whether it’s children on up to people in their later years in life.

Because of its widespread impact, we are grateful to see there are still many in the community who are working to raise money for cancer research and to put an end to this awful hardship.

Thank you to the organizers of this year’s Freeborn County Relay for Life and for the individuals and teams who also participate in memory or honor of their loved ones.

While it may seem overwhelming, every little bit helps in the effort.

The Relay for Life pauses to reflect upon those who have been affected by cancer and to remind those who are still fighting cancer that there is a community around them willing to lift them up.

We remain hopeful that one day, medical advancements will rise victorious in this fight.

Look for coverage of the event online at www.albertleatribune.com and in next Wednesday’s paper.

To the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce’s new effort to visit 100 businesses in 100 days.

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce this week announced a new initiative to get out and meet with 100 different member businesses in 100 days.

We hope businesses will welcome the chamber staff into their day-to-day operations and showcase not only the good things happening but also the things that might be challenging.

The chamber is using this initiative as a way to strengthen their relationships with member businesses and look for ways it can help promote them, help address any needs they might have and advocate for them.

Making the visits will be Chamber Executive Director Shari Sprague and Membership Enhancement Specialist Jean Eaton.

We are interested in seeing what information comes out of the visits and think they will be helpful for both the chamber and the businesses.

Mayor Rich Murray and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency staff have done business visits on a smaller scale and found lots of success in doing so.

The visits provide the businesses with the opportunity to explain more about their companies and how they might need help to grow.

Sprague said she plans to share more about what has been learned in the chamber annual meeting.