EST/SCHOCK, M.

PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District Court File
Number: 24-PR-23-1155
Case Type: Formal
Unsupervised
In re the Estate
of Margie L. Schock,
Decedent
Notice and Order for
Hearing on Petition
for Formal Adjuscation
of Intesacy, Determination
of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on September 05, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. a hearing will be held at Freeborn County District Court, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:
Name: Marla Amici
Address: 3905 Anne Street
McHenry, IL 60050
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in:
an unsupervised administration.
There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT:
Date: 26 July 2023
Ross L. Leuning
District Court Judge
Rebecca S. Mittag –
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Name: David L. Forman
Firm: Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP Address: 108 North Main Street
Austin MN 55912
Attorney License No.: 206039
Email: dforman@baudlerlaw.com
Telephone: 507-433-2393
FAX: 507-433-9530
