EST/SCHOCK, M.

Published 10:25 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District Court File

Number: 24-PR-23-1155

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

In re the Estate

of Margie L. Schock,

Decedent

Notice and Order for

Hearing on Petition

for Formal Adjuscation

of Intesacy, Determination

of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors

It is ordered and notice is given that on September 05, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. a hearing will be held at Freeborn County District Court, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of:

Name: Marla Amici

Address: 3905 Anne Street

McHenry, IL 60050

as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in:

an unsupervised administration.

There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).

If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

Date: 26 July 2023

Ross L. Leuning

District Court Judge

Rebecca S. Mittag –

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner:

Name: David L. Forman

Firm: Baudler, Maus, Forman & King, LLP Address: 108 North Main Street

Austin MN 55912

Attorney License No.: 206039

Email: dforman@baudlerlaw.com

Telephone: 507-433-2393

FAX: 507-433-9530

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 2 and 9, 2023

