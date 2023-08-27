Fatal crash on I-90 south of Wells between school bus and car Published 7:13 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a fatal crash Saturday night between a car and a school bus on Interstate 90 south of Wells.

Authorities stated a 2016 ICRP school bus was traveling eastbound on I-90, and a 2006 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicles collided at about 8:42 p.m. Additional information about how the crash occurred has not yet been released.

The names of all occupants have not yet been provided and are expected to be released at 6 p.m. today.

The State Patrol indicates there were nine people on the bus — all from Waseca, including a 79-year-old driver, one 24-year-old woman and the remainder young women between 14 and 16.

No information about the driver of the Mustang has yet been released.

The report states the Wells Ambulance, Wells Fire Department, Kiester Ambulance, Kiester Fire Department, Bricelyn Ambulance, Bricelyn Fire Department, Wells Police Department and Faribault County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.