Fun festivities for the whole family at Kernel Days next weekend Published 9:00 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Kernel Days in Wells is next weekend with four days full of events for the whole family.

Events kick off Wednesday with a pool party at 5 p.m. at the swimming pool, followed by a Tru Serva hip-hop concert at the pool at 8 p.m.

The highlight on Thursday will be the annual Little Miss Kernel program at 7 p.m. at the Untied South Central School auditorium.

Email newsletter signup

On Friday numerous activities will take place in Half Moon Park, including a petting zoo, games, face painting, inflatables, tractor pull, music and a sand volleyball tournament. Fireworks begin at dusk.

On Saturday will be the annual car show sponsored by the Maple Valley Classic Car Club starting in the morning with the parade at 5 p.m. This year’s grand marshal will be Mark Schmitz.

Activities will continue at Half Moon Park throughout the day with a Street dance taking place that night.

Events wrap up on Sunday with the completion of the softball tournament and the VFW Auxiliary breakfast and happy hour.

The following is the full schedule posted on the Wells Kernel Days Facebook page:

Thursday

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ron’s Roast Customer Appreciation Lunch at 660 Business Park Drive

• 7 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel program at the United South Central auditorium

Friday

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum open

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Free lunch by CCF and music by Brett Feist

Half Moon Park activities

• 5 p.m.: Lions bingo, food stands and Jaycees beer garden open

• 5 p.m.: Leslie Lloyd Petting Zoo opens

• 5 to 8 p.m.: Faribault County Dairy Princesses face painting

• 5 to 9 p.m.: 2U Entertainment Gaming Trailer

• 5 to 9:30 p.m.: Free giant inflatables for all ages

• 6 p.m.: Kids pedal tractor pull

• 6 p.m.: Sand volleyball tournament beings

• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Robby Vee and his Rock-N-Roll Caravan

• 10 p.m.: Fireworks at the park

Aug. 12

• 8 a.m.: Registration opens on downtown Broadway for the 20th Annual Classic Car Show sponsored by Maple Valley Classic Car Club

• 9 a.m. to noon: Farmers market

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Wells Depot Museum is open

• 10:30 a.m. until gone: Sloppy joes by Good Shepherd youth

• 11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament in back lot of Wells Legion

• 12:30 to 5 p.m.: Free swim at the Wells Swimming pool

• 1 p.m.: Cribbage Tournament. Sign up at the Wells VFW starts at noon

• 1 to 3 p.m.: All Boy Scouts reunion at Scout House

• 5 p.m.: Parade starts at State Farm Insurance

Half Moon Park activities

• 8 a.m.: Food stands open for breakfast

• 8 a.m.: Sand volleyball tournament continues

• 8 a.m.: Softball tournament begins

• 10 a.m.: Jaycees beer garden opens

• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Free giant inflatables for all ages

• Noon: Bingo opens

• Noon to 3 p.m.: Faribault County Dairy Princesses face painting

• 1 p.m.: Little Miss Kernel talent show at the Bevcomm stage

• 2 p.m.: Coins in the Corn

• 2 to 9:30 p.m.: 2U Entertainment Gaming Trailer

• 7 p.m.: Brett Feist on the Bevcomm stage

• 9 p.m.: Street dance featuring Party Feels

Aug. 13

• 7:30 to noon: VFW Auxiliary breakfast and happy hour

• 8 a.m.: Softball tournament continues

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Wells Museum Depot open