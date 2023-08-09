Glenville to celebrate 125 years this weekend Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Car show, parade, fireworks, tournaments among the many activities slated

Glenville will celebrate 125 years this weekend during Glenville Days, which runs Thursday to Sunday.

Besides food vendors, there will be an all-school reunion, tractor pull, music, a parade, a run/walk, a car/tractor show and kids activities among the events, many of which are free.

There will even be fireworks this year, something new.

“We have yet to have fireworks at our event, so this will be even more special as we are celebrating a purpose and of existence,” the Glenville Community Boosters said in an email.

According to the boosters, residents were excited for Glenville Days and the variety of things for people of all ages.

The Walk Down Memory Lane Assembly will include retired teachers and coaches.

“Many people are looking forward to the fireworks this year and getting together with friends and family,” they said.

Because the event will mark 125 years, they’re anticipating a couple extra hundred people from a normal Glenville Days celebration, and they brought in more free activities for kids.

“It should be a good time and special event this year for many years to remember,” they said.

The alumni meals on Friday and Saturday — provided by Signatures Supper Club — are the same, and it is up to individuals and their friends/classmates to decide which meal they would like to attend. Meals include a choice of a Windsor Chop or chicken breast, potato, vegetable and salad.

Family and friends are invited to attend.

Below is a list of events:

Thursday at Glenville Beach

• 6 p.m.: Women’s volleyball tournament at Glenville Beach

• 6 p.m.: Free craft

• 6 p.m.: Swimming

• 6 p.m.: Concessions

Friday

• Food vendors (Bubba’s Bar & Grill, Chill Joy, Mr. Taco, Smokin’ Barrel BBQ)

• 5 to 7 p.m.: Alumni meal at elementary school (preregistration and prepayment required, contact ebstilley@msn.com)

• 6 p.m.: Medallion Hunt (clues posted at Glenville Legion bulletin board)

• 6 p.m.: Little king and queen contest

• 6:15 p.m.: Bike giveaway sponsored by Bruce and Norma Paulson (registration starts at 5:45 p.m.)

• 6:30 to 9 p.m.: Garden tractor pull

• 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m:. Smokescreen band

• 9:45 p.m.: Fireworks (sponsored by the city of Glenville and boosters)

Saturday

• Food vendors (Bubba’s Bar & Grill, Chill Joy, Daybreakers Kiwanis kettle corn, Erin’s Bistro, Mr. Taco, Smokin’ Barrel BBQ)

• 8 a.m.: Ski river run/walk (registration at 7 a.m. or Facebook)

• 8 a.m.: Carp fishing contest, sign up at stage (sponsored by Cold Snap Outdoors)

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 507 Country Band (small stage)

• 10:30 a.m.: Parade (sign up with Reina at city hall)

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Show N Shine Car & Tractor Show (registration is from 9 to 11 a.m.)

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: DC Chassis Dyno in the Produce State Bank parking lot

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: High school tour and school assembly (1 p.m.)

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Shellrock 4H concessions under the pavilion, B-Lo Zero Sno Cones & mini donuts and cotton candy at the park)

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: free activities (happy train, inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, jumping, face-painting, real pony rides, money booth)

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Glenville Beach fundraiser ring toss

• 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: RAD Zoo open exhibit

• noon: Non-sanctioned pedal tractor pull, free for children 4 to 11 (sign up at 11:30 a.m.)

• 1 p.m.: Bean bag tournament at Bubba’s

• 2 p.m. Weigh-in for carp fishing contest on Main Street bridge

• 2 to 5 p.m.: Something Country band (main stage)

• 3 to 5 p.m.: Bingo inside the Legion

• 5 to 7 p.m.: Alumni meal at elementary school (preregistration and prepayment required, contact ebstilley@msn.com)

• 5 to 9 p.m.: Chocolate Crackers on the smaller stage

• 7:30 p.m.: Raffle winners announced on main stage

• 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: Show Me Your Hits on the main stage, cost is $10

Sunday

• 9:15 a.m.: Community church service at First Lutheran Church

• 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Dad’s Belgian waffle breakfast at First Lutheran Church

• 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Beach open for swimming

• 2 to 7 p.m.: Papa Murphy’s Community Night Pizza fundraiser (20% of sales are donated back to Glenville Boosters).