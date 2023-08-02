Government Center closing temporarily Tuesday

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Submitted

All court appearances that day to be held via zoom

The Freeborn County Government Center, at 411 S. Broadway in Albert Lea, will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for safety reasons due to the weight of the air handling units being replaced on the Government Center.

All court hearings scheduled on that day will be held remotely. Notices of remote hearings with Zoom information will be sent to parties with court appearances scheduled on this date.

Contact Court Administration at 507-668-6014 if you have questions or are unable to sign on to Zoom from a non-courthouse location for court appearances.

