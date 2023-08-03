Grand Ole Opry musician takes stage on day two of fair Published 6:30 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

American country artist Mark Wills played at the Grandstand Wednesday evening.

During his time on Mercury Records, Wills charted 16 singles on the Billboard country charts, all of them in the top 40. His songs “Wish You Were Here” and “19 Somethin’” both reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Songs originally recorded by Wills —“Somebody” and “What Hurts the Most” — would become hit singles for Reba McEntire, Jo O’Meara, Rascal Flatts and Cascada, respectively.

He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in January 2019.