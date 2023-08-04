Granddaughter of Albert Lea residents crowned Published 5:24 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Caitlin Olson, granddaughter of long-term Albert Lea residents Paul and Audrey Romer, was crowned the 2023 USA Ambassador Ms. on July 28 in Orlando, Florida.

The U.S.A. Ambassador Pageant is a charity driven organization that promotes success through leadership, integrity, character and confidence in today’s young women, according to a press release.

Founded in the fall of 2010 by the mother-daughter team of Barbara and Kristin Thurston, the pageant was established to promote each contestant’s individual strength and to encourage its queens, contestants and families to serve as ambassadors in their communities.

To date, the U.S.A. Ambassador Pageant has donated to over 100 different charity organizations across the country and continues to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, which serves as their national charity beneficiary.

Contestants are required to compete in interview, USA fashion wear, evening gown and onstage conversation. Olson also participated in optional competitions where she was the winner in spokes model, photogenic glamour and photogenic natural, first runner-up in runway modeling, and second runner-up in supermodel.

She will spend the next year working with her backpack program, Home to Home A Backpack to Hold, donating backpacks full of essentials to children in the foster care system. She looks forward to partnering with companies and small businesses to make a difference in communities across South Dakota and the U.S.