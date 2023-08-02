HEARING 8/14/23 Published 6:34 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM

IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on August 14, 2023 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing relating to the City’s proposed Main Corridor Renewal Grant project for 1039 S. Broadway Ave. The project consists of a complete renovation including foundation repairs, new windows, doors, lighting and signage.

The property to be included in the grant area includes parcel number 34.035.0080. The Main Corridor Urban Renewal Grant (“Grant”) is established as an extension and compliment to the initial Broadway Ridge Historic District Grant for Albert Lea’s National Commercial Historic District. The policy is intended to assist property and building owners that are interested in façade or site improvements that preserve the architectural character of the property, improve the curb-side appeal, and/or spur economic development along the City’s main commercial corridors.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 2, 2023

HEARINGS 7/10/23