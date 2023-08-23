HEARING 9.5.23 Published 9:11 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Public Hearing on September 5, 2023 at approximately 8:31AM at the Shell Rock River Watershed District located at 305 S 1 st Ave., Albert Lea, MN 56007 to review plans for a private wetland restoration located in the County Ditch 54 System located east of Alden, MN. Financing for this project comes from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources. All persons who might be affected by the proposed project or who may be interested in the prosed project may appear and be heard.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 23 and 30, 2023

