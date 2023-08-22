Hole-in-one at Green Lea

Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

By Submitted

Devin Kaasa, left, made a hole-in-one at Green Lea Golf Course on Aug. 11 on Hole No. 15, par 3, 123 yards using a pitching wedge. He was playing with Tim Kaasa. Provided

