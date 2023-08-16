Jack Lee Nelson, a devoted farmer and military veteran, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN. He was born on July 29, 1936, in Thornton, IA, to Willie and Alice (Medlin) Nelson.

Before pursuing his lifelong farming career, Jack served honorably in the military. In 1954, he entered the Army National Guard and later enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. He dedicated himself courageously to protect his country, serving diligently until the end of his military service. After his discharge from the Army, Jack worked his farm in Iowa and the Emmons, MN until his well-deserved retirement in 2007.

In addition to his farming and military pursuits, Jack had a deep love for fishing. He often went on fishing trips into Canada with many other gentlemen and enjoyed casting his line at any chance he could get. Spending time on peaceful waters brought him joy and relaxation.

Jack will be deeply missed by his surviving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, beloved wife, Berna G. Nelson; his brother Darold Nelson and his wife Charlotte; and sister Sharon Larson and her husband Craig.

He leaves behind cherished memories shared with his sisters Phyllis Brozik and husband Ron, as well as Lynn Hagen and husband Lon; Step-daughter Sylvia Christianson and her husband Dana of Hartland, MN; Step-sons Richard Opdahl and his wife Kathy of Alden, MN and Dale Opdahl and his wife Linda from Paullina, IA; as well as his grandchildren Audra, Kari, Brianna, Staci, Wendy, and Michelle. He shared cherished memories with his cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other extended members of his family.

Services for Jack will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Emmons Lutheran Church with Pastor Ryan Henkel officiating; the family will be greeting visitors at the church one hour prior to services. Jack will be interred with his parent at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Thornton, IA during a private service at a later date.