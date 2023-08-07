In Loving Memory of Joshua Stenseth (September 21, 1977 – August 3, 2023)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joshua Stenseth, a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather. Joshua’s journey on this earth came to an end on August 3, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him.

Born on September 21, 1977, Joshua’s life was a testament to the strength of family bonds and the power of love. Joshua married Michelle Larson on February 28, 2000 and though life took them in different directions, they remained friends and confidants. He was a father to seven children (Nakia, Chasity, Agustus, Mercede, Blayz, Horacio & Cora) each a reflection of his enduring care, wisdom, and guidance.

As a grandfather to five cherished grandchildren (Lainie, Maddox, Soren, Nevaeh, and Delilah), Joshua found joy in the role of mentor and friend, passing on life’s lessons.

Joshua’s love extended beyond his children and grandchildren. He was a loving son to his mother, Brenda and father, Kevin, a source of pride and joy in their lives. His sister, Christina, and brother, Nathen (Brandy), shared a bond that went beyond mere siblinghood; they were companions through life’s sometimes very tough journeys, supporting one another through thick and thin.

Joshua’s extended family, including his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews & many cousins were touched by his kindness, humor, and wild antics. His genuine smile and willingness to lend a helping hand endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Beyond his roles as a family man, Joshua possessed a zest for life that was infectious. His laughter could light up a room, and his ability to find beauty in the simplest things (like his impressive rock collection) was a lesson to all.

In the tapestry of life, Joshua Stenseth’s thread may have been cut short, but its vibrant colors will forever remain, woven into the hearts of his family and friends. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will continue to flourish through the lives he touched.

A celebration of life is being planned for Joshua on September 2nd with more details to be released at a later time.