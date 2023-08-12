Katherine J Attig

Katherine Jean Attig, 79, of Twin Lakes, MN passed away peacefully at her home on August 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Katherine was born on June 7, 1944 in Albert Lea, MN to Pearl and Raymond Quam. She was raised in the Emmons area where she attended and graduated from Emmons school. On November 7, 1963 she was married to Lowell Attig and they settled in Twin Lakes to raise their family.

Katherine had a strong work ethic and didn’t let anything slow her down. She worked at Queens in Albert Lea, MN but she especially adored her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Her two huge gardens were her pride and she grew a variety of vegetables; being sure her two daughters were there to assist with weeding and harvesting, then canning for her family to enjoy throughout the year. Falls were spent cutting, hauling, and stacking wood with the entire family to provide heat in their home for the winter. Keeping the yard tidy was important to her and she could often be found mowing the lawn or using her little red wagon to haul unwanted items she had raked up.

With a love for animals, she often cared for the stray cats that wandered to their home, being sure they stayed well fed and had a warm and cozy place to sleep. Katherine was a wonderful cook and her famous potato salad was always on high demand for any family gathering or celebration. Christmas dinners were complete in the Attig household with the annual tradition of oyster stew and maid rites. Her day was never complete without her strong brewed coffee; if you were a visitor in her home, you were always welcome to a cup!

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Shavell Pansch and Valerie (Brad) Johnson; grandchildren, Alissa Tweed, Brent (Jill) Tweed, Rayce Evenson, Garett Evenson, and Miranda (Dakota Meng) Evenson; great grandchildren, Aaliyah Vandiver, Tylee Jackson, Seven Hurd, Brennyn Tweed, and Xander Meng, brother, Kenny Quam; and many nieces and nephews.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lowell “Bill” Attig in 2021; sisters, Pauline Neilson and her twin, Kathleen Larson.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Silver Lake Lutheran Church in Northwood, Iowa; Pastor Bill Peters will officiate. Katherine’s family will greet guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery.