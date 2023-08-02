Letter: Another option for Glenville-Emmons district Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

I would like to respond to two very clear and well thought-out comments in the July 26 edition of the Tribune. Both Halee Miller and Pauline Olson present valid points, although expressing differing opinions about the upcoming vote in the Glenville-Emmons school district. While I don’t live in the district and won’t be voting, I was the school social worker at G-E for about 10 years and got to see the system at work firsthand. I later assumed the same position at Austin High School, and the differences in the two districts opened my eyes with regard to educating our students. It is my observation that in order for a child to succeed in school, he or she must have a solid beginning. G-E has always had an exceptional group of dedicated teachers in grades K-6 who truly care about giving their students the best possible start. Special needs were addressed, small class sizes were the norm and the team worked together toward one goal: teach the basics, help kids reach their potential and prepare them for the upper grade challenges. It was accomplished year after year and I am assuming it still is.

G-E High School tried its best with what it had to work with but, to be quite honest, it simply couldn’t compare with the larger schools. Students who needed and wanted advanced placement classes were not able to be accommodated at the level available in larger high schools. While sports are important and valued, in a small high school if you are not an athlete, there are fewer ways to express your specific talents; kids fall through the cracks. When I was hired in Austin I saw firsthand how every student was able to excel in what he or she did best. This was in addition to all levels of academic offerings; it goes without saying that a larger school has a more varied curriculum and many more choices for students to experience. For those who did not enjoy traditional sports there was science club, math club, a student-run newspaper, debate teams and more that I’m sure I’ve omitted. The dance line and cheerleading opportunities are as much a “sport” as those on the playing field or court. Every student who had the desire and the ability was able to shine, and it made a huge difference in their self-esteem and confidence. Those options are simply not viable in a little high school.

I have not heard of any plan other than the one on the table at this point: build an expensive new pre-K-12 school for the 200-plus students in the district, eliminating the existing buildings. I cannot argue that the old buildings are in sad condition, and something needs to be done to give students a safe and comfortable learning environment. It will also accommodate and, hopefully, attract new faculty as well as retain those currently doing a good job. My suggestion would be to build a new elementary building at half the cost now being considered for the big project and close the high school completely. It simply can’t compete in 21st century education with their tiny number of students and small staff. Once G-E launches their students with a solid elementary education, those boys and girls can be successful no matter where they attend high school. This would also partially solve the problem of “losing our school,” although I know it would eliminate high school sports, which some people worship. As it is, G-E has had to partner with other schools in some sports teams in order to have enough students to participate. That demonstrates right there that the high school is shrinking.

Mrs. Pauline Olson said it best: “..one thing I know is that a school building does not educate the students” G-E needs to give their students both roots and wings. That can be accomplished with a top-of-the-line elementary school, then set them free to fly toward the best high school experience.

Sandra Olson

Northwood