Letter: Biden is not good for America Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

I read with great interest the letter to the editor which was written by Wayne Thorson in the Aug. 19 edition of the Albert Lea Tribune. This man obviously does not like former President Donald Trump as he has many times in his letters to the editor led us to believe. I believe everybody has a right to their own opinion, but what gets me is the fact that he turns the other cheek when it comes to President Joe Biden.

I just watched a press conference with President Biden on YouTube from June 10 of this year where he claims he was with his father when they saw two men kissing outside the city hall. Biden said he asked his father, “Why are those two men kissing?” His father replied, “Because they love each other.” About a month ago, I watched on YouTube an interview with Biden where he said almost the same story, but he said when he was a small boy and walking down the street in Chicago. Times have changed, and that could happen today, but we all know that sort of thing did not happen in the 1950s! Plain and simple, Mr. Thorson, President Biden lied about that little story, and to me that proves that he has lied to us about many other things, too!

Now I agree Donald Trump says things he shouldn’t, but Mr. Thorson, you have to have the sense enough to know that President Biden is not good for America.

Email newsletter signup

Rod Anderson

Albert Lea