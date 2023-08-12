Letter: Consider treating yourself to wonderful music Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Things are starting to gear up for the coming school year. Schools and teachers are making plans for a terrific fall, sports schedules are ready to go and families are looking forward to the newness of the new school year. With all the “busy-ness,” it is easy to forget to do things together as a family. Albert Lea Civic Music concerts are for families! And — what a deal it is! A family season ticket to the upcoming 2023-24 season is only $105.

The performances range from folk, to jazz, to classical and include such a variety of instruments: guitar, saxophone, piano, violin, trumpet and voices.

The concert series kicks off in fall with the Folk Legacy Trio (Oct. 2) and Charlie Albright, pianist (Nov. 12). On Feb. 9, Yu and I will treat you to the sounds of a guitar/violin duo, followed by the Sinta Quartet of saxophones on March 5. Brassfire, featuring world-renowned trumpeter, Jens Lindemann, will complete the season on May 21. All concerts are held at Albert Lea High School auditorium.

Season tickets are available online at www.albertleacivicmusic.com and at the following sales locations: Arcadian Bank (Albert Lea & Freeborn), Hy-Vee (Albert Lea), Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Alden City Office, and the Coffee House on Main (Austin). Season ticket prices are $50 (adult), $15 (student), and $105 (family). Your Albert Lea Civic Music season ticket also allows you to attend the Clear Lake Area Concert Association’s three-concert series.

Albert Lea Civic Music will also be sponsoring the Aug. 17 Thursdays on Fountain 5:30 p.m. performance of Los Rebeldes at the Fountain Lake Gazebo in Albert Lea. Another terrific show — for free!

Please consider treating yourself, your family or your friends to some wonderful music.

Ada Theusch

Albert Lea Civic Music