Letter: Inflation: the cause and result Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Inflation is the cruelest of all taxes on the poor. The poorer one is, the more insidious this tax becomes.

Biden’s first action as president was to declare war on fossil fuels. Instead of being energy independent, America now depends on imported oil, and Saudi Arabia is back in control.

The result is dramatically higher fuel prices. Oil is used in nearly every facet of daily life. Medications, clothing, chemicals, cosmetics, plastics, paint, fertilizers, tires — nearly every product and aspect of life as we know it requires petroleum.

The high cost of energy is directly linked to the high cost of food. It takes fossil fuel to manufacture the fertilizers and chemicals required to grow today’s high-yielding crops. It takes fossil fuel to till the soil, plant, harvest the crops and to transport them to market. It takes fossil fuel to feed the livestock that feed America and the world. Fossil fuels are required to process, and transport our food to the grocery stores. Yet the media fails to inform Americans that the consequences of the left’s energy policies are high food prices.

The escalating cost of fossil fuels is the primary force driving inflation.

We are told that if we are to save Planet Earth, “pain” will be necessary. We also are told that it has been scientifically proven that fossil fuels are responsible for climate change. However, what no one will admit is that the grants scientists receive to develop their climate change hypotheses comes from a liberal administration, allocated by liberal universities and conducted by liberal scientists. The result is the one our liberal leaders demand. But it’s a flawed conclusion! If these same scientists were given grants to prove fossil fuels are not responsible for climate change, there is little doubt, in my mind, they could develop a computer program that would scientifically prove that fact. Fifty years ago scientists were predicting a new “Ice Age.” They were wrong!

They are wrong now implying man can control the climate.

America’s abundant energy resources should be the driving force to achieve a better America. Instead the present polices are destroying the American economy.

Fossil fuels lifted mankind out of the Stone Age, enabling us to reach for the stars. If the current policies and goals are allowed to stand, the free world will flounder, and underdeveloped countries will fail.

Think of the benefits that could be achieved if America were to use this abundant resource for good. The royalties from fossil fuel produced on federal lands could be used to lower the national debt. Tens of thousands of high-paying jobs would be created. Inflation would become manageable, the economy would boom.

It is the poor who suffer the most under ill-conceived energy policies of the left. Yet, like faithful sheep they continue to vote for the party that is driving them deeper into poverty while enriching our enemies.

Keep in mind clean energy is an oxymoron. There is no such thing as clean energy.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea