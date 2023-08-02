Letter: Small schools provide close-knit classes Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

As we get closer to voting day, I’d like to say a few things about my time at Glenville-Emmons as a 2020 graduate.

My favorite things about high school were being in sports and going to sporting events. During our games, I loved when the gym was full of people. It always gave me the chills when I was on and off the court, and it brought so much energy for the players. I can’t thank the community enough for all of the support!

Our teachers are another reason I’m so proud to be a Wolverine. They always supported us in every way possible in order for us to succeed.

My senior year was one of the hardest years. It was the year we were all preparing to go our separate ways and to become adults. Then, COVID hit and everything got tougher. We had to go to Zoom classes, and we went from seeing each other every day to only seeing each other online. Lucky for us, we had a close-knit class who did everything together prior to COVID. This bond helped us through COVID, and to this day we are still close. I also want to point out another benefit of a small school. We were able to still have our prom and graduation in early summer, which I know larger schools didn’t get the same opportunity. It wasn’t the traditional graduation that we had looked forward to for so many years, but again our school and community made us feel special. Looking back at it now, it was so unique, and we will never forget it. Please go out and “Vote Yes” to support our community!

Sara Allison

Glenville