Letter: Thanks to ‘Sound of Freedom’ Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson’s response to Brad Kramer asserted that “Sound of Freedom” took creative liberties with Tim Ballard’s story, going so far as to claim the film presents “a skewed picture of how child trafficking operates”; she continued with such terms as promoting “misperceptions,” “disruptive” to folks “on the ground to provide care and treatment …”

All of these very bold, albeit, unsubstantiated pronouncements.

Is Erickson unaware of Tim Ballard’s profession prior to his devoting his life to rescuing trafficked children? He did work for over 10 years, in Erickson’s words, “on the ground” with internet child exploitation, with U.S. Child Sex Tourism Jump Team. He worked in the U.S. and foreign countries to “infiltrate child sex trafficking rings.” One doesn’t get much more up close and personal to the reality and horrors of child sex trafficking than infiltrating these global rings, which Erickson referred to as a “skewed picture of how child trafficking operates.” Perhaps Erickson could enlighten us with her experience on exactly how child sex-trafficking operates? As she seems focused on trying to denigrate the work of the one that actually has “boots on the ground” in this fight against child sex trafficking.

Tim Ballard’s team “consists of highly experienced and extensively trained former law enforcement, intelligence experts, US diplomats and military officers who are on the ground doing active investigations across the globe.” He and his team of operatives left the security of their jobs to go to rescue trafficked children. Thanks to Ballard’s “flashly and unconventional methods,” as Erickson referenced them, hundreds of children have been rescued.

His organization also provides aftercare, with vetted aftercare service providers, to survivors.

Brad Kramer simply questioned why the Democrats do not support the fight against child sex trafficking.

A legitimate concern, especially with the most recent frivolous comments made by media personalities, as well as in Erickson’s writing regarding “Sound of Freedom.”

She goes on to attack Kramer by claiming people now feel “emboldened” to call Democrats pedophile lovers, simply because of their association with the political party. She completely misses the mark.

Child trafficking is about pedophilia.

It’s about the dark world of children being sold into sex slavery or used for their organs. The average life expectancy of a child sex traffic victim is seven years. How anyone can find a reasoned, logical way to ignore or defend this travesty by denigrating the film that has shined light on exposing this dark world, is beyond reproach.

In-depth, deep research validates and legitimizes Tim Ballard and his remarkable work.

On a day for filming in Columbia there were supposed to be 30 Navy seals for protection of the crew, but that day there were only two.

That day, 200 victims of child sex trafficking were rescued. Those seals — right place, right time! Thanks to “Sound of Freedom.”

Becky Fredrickson

Glenville