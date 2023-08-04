Lunch and learn to explore historic Albert Lea structures, then and now Published 4:46 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

The community is invited to learn about Albert Lea’s past and present through architecture at the Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

Brad Kirchner, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, will trace the history of Albert Lea with photos from the past and present. Attendees can learn about buildings and homes with views from both then and now.

As part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing “Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn” series, there is no fee or registration required.